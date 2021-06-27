Chicago man charged with fatally stabbing 24-year-old in Dunning parking lot

A 25-year-old Chicago man has been charged with murder after fatally stabbing a man in Dunning Friday evening, police said.

Michael Dabrowski, of Norwood Park, is facing one felony count of first-degree murder.

Michael Dabrowski | Credit: CPD

According to the Chicago Police Department, Dabrowski and the 24-year-old male victim were in a parking lot in the 3900 block of North Harlem Avenue at about 4:19 p.m. Thursday.

Dabrowski allegedly stabbed the victim multiple times, causing his death.

Dabrowski was due back in court Sunday.

No further information has been made available by police at this time.