Chicago man charged with firing gun on Pace bus traveling on I-94

A 33-year-old man has been charged after he allegedly fired a gun on a Pace bus Tuesday afternoon on a Chicago expressway.

Anthony Bland, of Chicago, was charged with one felony count of unlawful use of a weapon by a felon and one felony count of reckless discharge of a firearm, according to a statement from Illinois State Police.

Around 3:42 p.m., Bland allegedly discharged a gun following a physical altercation aboard the bus, which was traveling on northbound Interstate 94 near 130th Street, police said.

Troopers arrested Bland after he was identified as the suspect in the shooting, the statement said.

Anthony Bland (Illinois State Police)

Nobody was struck by the gunfire, according to officials.

Bland was charged Wednesday and is being held at the Cook County Jail with no bond, according to police.