Chicago man charged with groping woman in Oak Park

A man from Chicago is accused of groping a woman in west suburban Oak Park.

Jason D. Smith is charged with a count of misdemeanor battery in connection to the Monday incident in the 100 block of South Humphrey Avenue, the Village of Oak Park said in a statement.

A 61-year-old woman was walking in the block about 8 a.m. when she noticed a man cross the street toward her, the village said. As she turned to check for traffic, the man grabbed her buttocks and fled on foot.

Smith, who lives in nearby Austin, was stopped Tuesday for a traffic violation and arrested for driving on a suspended license, the village said. While in custody, investigators learned Smith matched the description of a groping suspect.

Although the woman could not identify Smith, he allegedly implicated himself while talking to investigators, the village said.

Last week, there were four other similar reports of female pedestrians being grabbed by a man who fled on foot, but Smith was not charged in those incidents.

Smith was ordered held on a $2,500 bail and scheduled to appear in court again Sept. 4.