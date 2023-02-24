Chicago man charged with hate crime after defacing CTA station in the Loop

article

A 36-year-old man is facing charges for defacing a CTA station with derogatory language on Thursday in the Loop.

Police say Ryan Slaski was arrested around 3 p.m. in the 100 block of North Wells Street when officer patrolling a CTA platform saw him damaging government property.

When officers were arresting Slaski, they found suspected narcotics on him.

He is facing hate crime, drug possession and criminal damage felony charges.

Slaski was scheduled to appear in bond court on Friday.

No additional information is available at this time.