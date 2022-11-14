Chicago man charged with fatally shooting 56-year-old who was sitting on porch in Bronzeville

article

A Chicago man is accused of fatally shooting another man who was sitting on a porch in Bronzeville last Thursday.

Kenneth Haywood, 30, faces one felony count of first-degree murder.

According to police, Haywood allegedly shot and killed a 56-year-old man who was sitting outside of a home in the 4400 block of South Calumet Avenue on Nov. 10.

The victim was shot in the torso, and pronounced dead at an area hospital.

Haywood was arrested for the fatal shooting Saturday, and charged accordingly.