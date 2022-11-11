Man fatally shot on back porch of Bronzeville home

A man was fatally shot while sitting on the back porch of a home in Bronzeville Thursday night.

Police say around 10:14 p.m. a 55-year-old man was sitting outside a home in the 4400 block of South Calumet Avenue when shots were fired and he was hit in the torso.

The victim was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center by the CFD where he was pronounced dead.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

Area One detectives are investigating. Police say no one has been arrested.