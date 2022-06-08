Chicago man charged with lighting incendiary device on train

A Chicago man is charged with lighting an incendiary device on a public transit train Sunday in North Lawndale on the South Side.

Erik Tolayo-Flores, 24, is charged with a felony count of possession of an incendiary device and a felony count of aggravated arson, according to Chicago Police.

Police said Tolayo-Flores was riding the train in the 1900 block of South Kedzie when he allegedly lit the device.

An additional incendiary device was found on the train undetonated, police said.

Tolayo-Flores was arrested Sunday in the 1500 block of South Fairfield in Douglas Park and transported to an area hospital for injuries sustained during the incident, police said.

He was due in bond court Wednesday.