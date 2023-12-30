Chicago man charged with murder in connection with Cicero shooting

A Chicago man was arrested Saturday in connection with a recent shooting in Cicero that led to another man's death.

Jason Eady, 21, is charged with one count of first-degree murder, a Class M Felony, and one count of aggravated vehicular hijacking, a Class X Felony.

Both charges stem from a shooting on Dec. 26 that occurred just after 4:30 p.m. at the corner of 19th Street and 49th Avenue in Cicero.

Police say they found the victim, Alejandro Trujillo, of Cicero, with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken by ambulance to Mt. Sinai Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

It's unknown what led up to the shooting or how many suspects were involved.

Following an investigation of the shooting, police were able to identify one of the suspects as Eady.

Authorities are still looking for the other suspects involved and the investigation continues.