Chicago man charged with shooting 49-year-old in Lawndale
CHICAGO - A Chicago man has been charged with shooting another man this week in Lawndale on the West Side.
Cornell Hughes, 59, was arrested Thursday and charged with one count of aggravated battery for the shooting of a 49-year-old man, according to Chicago police.
Police didn’t release additional details about the attack.
Hughes was scheduled to appear for a bail hearing Saturday afternoon.
Cornell Hughes, 59. (Chicago police)