Chicago man charged with shooting another man, mail carrier in Hermosa: police

A man was identified Tuesday as the person who shot two men, including a mail carrier in Hermosa on the North Side, police said.

Caleb Del Toro, 24, is accused of shooting a 28-year-old man and 43-year old male mail carrier at about 1:38 p.m. on July 1 in the 2000 block of North Keystone Avenue, according to Chicago police.

He is facing charges of felony attempted first-degree murder, aggravated battery with a firearm and one misdemeanor count of resisting an officer, police said.

Toro is from the 1200 block of North Campbell Ave in Ukrainian Village on the West Side, police said.

He was arrested Monday in the 4400 block of North Cumberland Avenue in Norridge, according to police.

Toro is due in bond court Wednesday.

No additional information is available at this time.