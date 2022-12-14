Chicago man charged with shooting at another driver on I-94

A 27-year-old Chicago man was arrested and charged after allegedly opening fire on another vehicle on Interstate 94.

On December 11, around 10:38 p.m., state troopers responded to a reported expressway shooting on southbound I-94 near 29th Street.

When officers arrived at the scene, they learned that the male victim was traveling in the area when his vehicle was fired upon from another driver.

Using automated license plate readers, police were able to identify and locate the suspect. He was identified as Charles R. Kilpatrick Jr.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

Kilpatrick was taken into custody at his Chicago home, police said.

A search warrant was obtained to search his vehicle and home, and officers say they seized 326 grams of cannabis, $3,000 in cash, multiple fraudulent identification cards, ammunition, and a gun.

Charles R. Kilpatrick Jr. | Illinois State Police

Kilpatrick has been charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm and possession of a firearm with a revoked FOID card.

He remains in custody at the Cook County Jail with no bond, police said.

Additional charges are pending.