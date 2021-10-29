Chicago man charged with soliciting sex from minor in online sting

article

A Chicago man was charged Friday with soliciting sex from an undercover officer who was posing as a minor on a social media app.

Feliciano Morales-Diaz, 35, is facing muliple felony charges of attempted aggravated criminal sexual abuse; traveling to meet a minor; grooming a minor; manufacturing of harmful material and indecent solicitation of a minor.

Investigators said Morales-Diaz contacted an undercover officer from the Cook County Sheriff’s Special Victims Unit who was posing online as a 16-year-old girl.

Morales-Diaz sent sexually explicit messages and photos to the undercover officer and agreed to meet with them to have sex, authorities said.

Morales-Diaz, of the Scottsdale neighborhood, was arrested Wednesday and told investigators he was aware he sent explicit messages and photos to a minor and left his job to meet with the minor for sex, authorities said.

He posted the required 10% of his $250,000 bond Thursday and was released.