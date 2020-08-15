Chicago man charged with stealing DuPage County work truck

article

A North Side man has been charged with stealing a DuPage County work truck Friday in west suburban Wheaton.

Christopher Britter, 30, is accused of stealing the Ford F-150 about 1:30 a.m. while it was parked in front of the DuPage County Complex, 505 N. County Farm Road, according to a statement from Wheaton police.

Darien police and Illinois State Police found him sleeping in the truck shortly after 5 a.m. near Lemont Road and I-55 in Darien, police said. He was arrested and brought to the Wheaton Police Department for processing.

Britter, who lives in Buena Park, is charged with felony counts of possession of a stolen motor vehicle and theft of property exceeding $10,000, police said. He was transferred to the DuPage County Jail to await a bail hearing.