Chicago man charged with trafficking guns, including 'ghost gun' and machine gun

A convicted felon is accused of trafficking more than a dozen guns in Chicago this year.

Anthony Perez-Flores, 27, was arrested Thursday. He's charged with dealing firearms without a license and illegally possessing guns as a convicted felon.

According to a criminal complaint, Perez-Flores — on 10 separate occasions — sold 13 guns in Chicago this year. All the sales allegedly happened in an alley in the Dunning neighborhood.

One of the weapons was a "ghost gun" — while another was equipped with a "switch," which converts the weapon into a machine gun and allows multiple rounds to be fired with just a single pull of the trigger.

Perez-Flores sold the guns to an undercover cop, according to the criminal complaint. At the time, he was on parole for a state firearm conviction.

A detention hearing for Perez-Flores is scheduled for Wednesday, June 22.