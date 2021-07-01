Chicago man charged with trafficking submachine gun, cocaine: feds

A Chicago man is facing federal charges for allegedly trafficking a submachine gun and cocaine in the city, according to a federal indictment.

Josue Canales, 28, was arrested Wednesday for trafficking a loaded Israeli Military Industries Model submachine gun to another person on Dec. 15, 2021, U.S. Attorney John R. Lausch, Jr. said in a statement.

Canales is also accused of distributing cocaine in Chicago on four occasions in 2019, prosecutors said.

If convicted, Canales faces up to 40 years in federal prison for one of the four drug counts, the attorney's office said. The other drug charges are each punishable by a maximum sentence of 20 years. The gun charge carries a maximum sentence of 10 years.

Canales has already made an initial appearance in federal court in Chicago.

READ THE INDICTMENT BELOW: