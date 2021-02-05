Chicago man charged with Uptown carjacking also facing charges in Naperville robbery

A Chicago man, who was arrested Tuesday for a carjacking in Uptown, was identified as the person who allegedly stole money from a pizza delivery driver in September in suburban Naperville.

Dumareah Taylor, 21, allegedly robbed a pizza delivery driver Sept. 28 in the 100 block of East Bailey Road, Naperville police said in a statement. He implied he had a weapon and demanded their money.

He is facing one felony count of armed robbery for that incident, police said, in addition to the felony count of aggravated vehicular carjacking in Chicago.

Chicago police arrested him Tuesday for allegedly carjacking a 35-year-old man who let him test drive his black Lexus RX 330 in the 800 block of West Wilson Avenue, Chicago police said.

Taylor appeared in bond court Wednesday, where a judge ordered a "special condition of bail," according to court records.

He is due back in court Feb. 10.