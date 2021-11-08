Chicago man charged with using fake gun to carjack delivery driver

A 19-year-old man has been charged with carjacking a delivery driver on Chicago’s West Side.

Anthony Brinson was arrested Saturday night, not long after he allegedly used a replica gun to carjack the 21-year-old delivery driver in the Austin neighborhood.

Brinson has been charged with one felony count of vehicular hijacking, one felony count of aggravated robbery indicating he had a weapon, and one misdemeanor count of using a replica firearm.

No further details were immediately available.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

Advertisement