Chicago man charged with using fake gun to carjack delivery driver
CHICAGO - A 19-year-old man has been charged with carjacking a delivery driver on Chicago’s West Side.
Anthony Brinson was arrested Saturday night, not long after he allegedly used a replica gun to carjack the 21-year-old delivery driver in the Austin neighborhood.
Brinson has been charged with one felony count of vehicular hijacking, one felony count of aggravated robbery indicating he had a weapon, and one misdemeanor count of using a replica firearm.
No further details were immediately available.
Anthony Brinson, 19 | Chicago Police Department