Chicago man hit with child pornography charges, accused of grooming minors

A Chicago man wanted in Atlanta, Georgia, has been arrested on child pornography charges at his home in the city.

An investigation into 32-year-old James Wright began after the Cook County Sheriff's Office was contacted by the Atlanta Police Department, which issued multiple warrants for his arrest on charges of sexual exploitation of a minor. The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children also received a tip that Wright had uploaded child pornography videos on social media.

On Feb. 15, Cook County investigators took Wright into custody outside his home in Riverdale. According to authorities, while he was being arrested, Wright told officers he viewed child pornography of kids between the ages of 9 and 11 and that he would request children to send nude videos to him. He would then allegedly send those videos to other children in an attempt to groom them.

An analysis of Wright's phone revealed more than 300 sexually explicit videos of children as young as 5 years old. Investigators also discovered messages between Wright and juveniles containing those videos.

Wright was charged with dissemination and solicitation of child pornography, possession of child pornography, intimidation by ridicule, and grooming. He appeared in court on Feb. 24 where he was denied bond.

His next court date is on Feb. 29.

Additionally, investigators were informed of other cyber tips involving Wright and child pornography in Greenville, South Carolina, Forney, Texas, and the Elbert County Sheriff's Department in Georgia.