Chicago man wanted on child sexual assault charges arrested, officials say
CHICAGO - A Chicago man wanted on multiple charges involving minors was arrested earlier this month on the city’s Northwest Side, according to the Cook County Sheriff’s Office.
The backstory:
John Zemblidge, 74, was taken into custody on March 13.
John Zemblidge | CCSO
According to the sheriff's office, they learned Zemblidge was living in the 6000 block of West Dakin Street in Portage Park. Officers went to the home, identified him at the door and arrested him.
Zemblidge was wanted on three active warrants. According to Chicago police, the charges include:
- Predatory criminal sexual assault involving a child under 13
- Aggravated criminal sexual abuse involving a victim between 13 and 17
- Additional counts of predatory criminal sexual assault involving a child under 13
Zemblidge remains in custody at the Cook County Jail.
What's next:
Zemblidge is due in court on April 22. No further information was immediately available.
The Source: The information in this story came from the Cook County Sheriff’s Office and the Chicago Police Department.