Chicago man wanted on child sexual assault charges arrested, officials say

The Brief A 74-year-old Chicago man was arrested March 13 on multiple warrants. John Zemblidge faces charges including predatory criminal sexual assault of a child and aggravated kidnapping. He remains in custody at the Cook County Jail.



A Chicago man wanted on multiple charges involving minors was arrested earlier this month on the city’s Northwest Side, according to the Cook County Sheriff’s Office.

The backstory:

John Zemblidge, 74, was taken into custody on March 13.

John Zemblidge | CCSO

According to the sheriff's office, they learned Zemblidge was living in the 6000 block of West Dakin Street in Portage Park. Officers went to the home, identified him at the door and arrested him.

Zemblidge was wanted on three active warrants. According to Chicago police, the charges include:

Predatory criminal sexual assault involving a child under 13

Aggravated criminal sexual abuse involving a victim between 13 and 17

Additional counts of predatory criminal sexual assault involving a child under 13

Zemblidge remains in custody at the Cook County Jail.

What's next:

Zemblidge is due in court on April 22. No further information was immediately available.