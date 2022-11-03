Chicago man crashed stolen vehicle, dropped gun while fleeing from police

An 18-year-old Chicago man was arrested after allegedly crashing a stolen vehicle and dropping his gun while fleeing from police Wednesday.

At about 6 p.m., Cook County Sheriff's Street Crime Suppression Unit investigators observed a vehicle that was reported stolen.

The 2013 Hyudai Elantra turned in an alley near the 300 block of North Mayfield Avenue, and upon exiting the alley, the vehicle struck another vehicle, Cook County Sheriff Tom Dart said.

Investigators then saw the driver of the Hyundai allegedly exit the vehicle with a gun in his hand.

The driver, later identified as Jaylen Smith, then cut through a backyard.

The driver of the vehicle allegedly hit by Smith was uninjured.

After a short foot pursuit, Smith was taken into custody, police said.

No gun was found on Smith during the search.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

A K9 officer then conducted a search of the area, and discovered a firearm in the backyard through which Smith was observed running through, police said.

The weapon had 12 live rounds in the inserted magazine and one chambered round.

The vehicle had the steering wheel column peeled off, and was started with a USB charging cable, police said.

A cellphone was also recovered from the vehicle.

The screen saver displayed a photo of Smith holding two guns, including one that appeared to be the firearm recovered from the scene, police said.

Smith did not have a valid driver's license, FOID card or concealed carry license.

He was charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful possession of a stolen vehicle and leaving the scene of an accident.

Smith was given a $20,000 bond with electronic monitoring.

He currently is in custody.