Chicago man discharged irritant at man on train then robbed him: police
CHICAGO - A Chicago man has been charged months after allegedly spraying a chemical irritant at a man before robbing him on a train in Rogers Park.
Martel Mason, 25, faces a felony charge of armed robbery with a dangerous weapon, police said.
The charges are connected to a July 19 incident, where Mason allegedly used the irritant on a 22-year-old man and then robbed him while on a train near the 1300 block of West Morse Avenue.
Mason was arrested on Wednesday and formally charged. His detention hearing is set for Thursday.