Chicago man embarks on 100-mile jet ski journey across Lake Michigan to support police officers

A Chicago man is currently traveling nearly 100 miles across Lake Michigan on a jet ski.

Frank Giannelli hit the waters Thursday morning to support the "Get Behind the Vest" campaign. This effort, organized by the Chicago Police Memorial Foundation, aims to provide life-saving body armor for Chicago police officers.

Before embarking on his journey, Giannelli shared his motivation:

"This is a grassroots thing that I just swelled up in me. It came out of nowhere. I had to do something, and we're here to support the officers and give them what they need, get them the tools they need. We're here for them," said Giannelli.

His trip across Lake Michigan is expected to take three to four hours.