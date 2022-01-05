Chicago man faces 1st degree murder charges following shooting death of 29-year-old: Police

article

A Chicago man is facing first degree murder charges following the death of a man in December 2021 in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood, police said.

Reginald McCune, 37, is accused of shooting and killing a 29-year-old man on Dec. 20, 2021, in the 2800 block of West 63rd Street.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 APP

On Monday, McCune was taken into custody in the 9500 block of South Clyde Avenue.

No additional information is available at this time, police said.