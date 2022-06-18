Chicago man faces attempted murder charges after allegedly shooting 36-year-old multiple times last August

article

A Chicago man is facing attempted murder charges after allegedly shooting another man multiple times last August.

Semaj Jordan, 30, is charged with one felony count of attempted first-degree murder.

According to police, Jordan allegedly shot a 36-year-old man multiple times in the 3100 block of South Dr. Martin Luther King Drive on Aug. 17, 2021.

Jordan was arrested Friday and charged accordingly.

No additional information was provided by police.