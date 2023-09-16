Chicago man faces charges in West Rogers Park double stabbing

article

A man was charged with attempted murder after stabbing two people in West Rogers Park Thursday, police say.

Boris Vasilic, 41, was arrested at 10:44 a.m. approximately 30 minutes after he allegedly attacked a 32-year-old man and 35-year-old man.

The incident happened in the 2800 block of West Devon Avenue.

He was charged with two counts of attempted murder with strong probability of death or injury.

Vasilic was scheduled to appear in bond court today.