A Chicago man is accused of fatally shooting another man in the Austin neighborhood this summer.

Mandela Matthews, 33, is charged with first-degree murder.

At about 9:45 p.m. on July 8, Matthews allegedly shot and killed a 40-year-old man in the 1600 block of North Parkside Avenue.

The offender was arrested Tuesday and charged accordingly.

No additional information was made available.