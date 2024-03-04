Chicago man faces felonies for alleged vehicle entry at suburban gas station

A Chicago man has been charged with multiple felonies for allegedly entering someone's vehicle at a suburban gas station last year.

Mount Prospect police responded to a disturbance report at the 7-11 gas station, located at 1201 E. Central Road, just after noon on Nov. 6, 2023.

Upon arrival, officers discovered that the suspect, later identified as 23-year-old Marco C. Smith, had already fled the scene.

According to the female victim, she was pumping gas on the passenger side of her Mercedes-Benz SUV. When she finished and walked around to the driver's side, she observed a masked man exiting her car, who then stated, "you can have it."

The suspect then fled to a waiting blue Audi SUV and left the scene, according to police.

Authorities collected fingerprint evidence from the Mercedes-Benz and identified the print as belonging to Smith. Subsequently, an arrest warrant was issued for him. On Feb. 20, Chicago police notified Mount Prospect police that Smith was in custody.

Marco C. Smith

Smith was charged on Feb. 23 with one felony count of attempted possession of a motor vehicle, one felony count of burglary, and one misdemeanor count of criminal trespass to a vehicle.

He is scheduled to appear in court on March 21 in Rolling Meadows.