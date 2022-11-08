Chicago man fired gunshot at victim's vehicle after potential road rage incident in Cook County: ISP

article

A Chicago man is accused of firing shots at a victim after a potential road rage incident on a Chicago area expressway in May.

Robert L. Bluntson, 54, is charged with one count of attempted first-degree murder.

At about 10:35 p.m. on May 29, Illinois State Police District Chicago troopers were notified of a hit-and-run crash, which resulted in a shooting on Interstate 57 southbound at 159th Street, authorities said.

The offender was driving an autocylce, and rear-ended the victim vehicle and then attempted to flee.

The offender then fired a gunshot, which struck the victim's windshield.

The victim was not injured, police said.

While investigating the incident, Bluntson was identified as the suspect and arrested by ISP.

Bluntson appeared before a grand jury and received a $150,000 bond.