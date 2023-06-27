Chicago man fired shots during road rage incident on I-57 in Cook County: police

article

A Chicago man is accused of firing shots at another vehicle during a road rage incident on Interstate 57 Sunday.

Lloni Rodriguez, 41, faces one count of aggravated discharge of a firearm.

At about 4:20 a.m. on June 25, Illinois State Police responded to a report of shots fired on I-57 northbound at 147th Street in Cook County.

According to ISP, the victim's vehicle was shot by the passenger of a gray Dodge during a road rage incident. The victims were not injured in the shooting.

ISP located the offending vehicle in the shooting and identified Rodriquez as the suspect.

On Tuesday, Rodriguez's bond was set at $20,000 in connection to the shooting.

No further information was made available by police.