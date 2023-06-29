Chicago man found guilty in 'short-lived crime spree' that included multiple carjackings

A jury found a Chicago man guilty of carjacking a woman in her driveway in November 2019 in Downers Grove.

Martavious Robinson, 20, was found guilty of aggravated vehicular hijacking after roughly four hours of deliberation.

On Nov. 20, 2019, Robinson approached two women who were sitting in a vehicle in their driveway and ordered them to get out of the car before driving away. He was arrested two weeks later.

Robinson's accomplices, Emanuel Embry and Daysean Washington-Davis, were taken into custody on Dec. 17, 2019. Each pled guilty to one count of aggravated vehicular hijacking and was sentenced to 40 years in prison.

Officials said the trio was involved in several carjackings before their arrests.

"In late 2019, three men, Martavious Robinson, Emanuel Embry and Daysean Washington-Davis embarked on a short-lived crime spree, carjacking multiple victims in Downers Grove and the surrounding area," said DuPage County State's Attorney Robert Berlin.

Robinson's next court date is scheduled for Aug. 28. He faces a sentence of up to 45 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections.