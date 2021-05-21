Chicago man found guilty of sexually assaulting Oak Brook hotel employee

article

A Chicago man has been found guilty of sexually assaulting a Oak Brook hotel employee at gunpoint in 2019.

Julius Ramsey, a 38-year-old from West Garfield Park, was found guilty Thursday of three counts of aggravated criminal sexual assault with a firearm, one count of aggravated kidnapping with a firearm, and one count of aggravated criminal sexual abuse, the DuPage County state’s attorney’s office said.

On Sept. 19, 2019, Oak Brook police were called to the Hyatt House Hotel, 210 22nd St., for a report of a sexual assault in a vacant room, prosecutors said. After collecting DNA evidence and interviewing both parties, police concluded that Ramsey forced the woman into the room at gunpoint earlier that morning and assaulted her.

Eventually, the woman was able to escape the room and report the assault, prosecutors said. She was later taken to a hospital for treatment.

In addition to finding Ramsey’s DNA at the scene of the assault, police also found a gun in one of the rooms he was renting, prosecutors said.

"I’m sure this experience has been very traumatic for the victim and I commend her for having the courage to face her attacker in open court," said Robert Berlin, Dupage County State's Attorney. "The evidence in this case was overwhelming and I would like to thank the DuPage County Sheriff’s Office Crime Lab for their extended efforts in providing us the DNA evidence necessary in such a timely manner that we were able to charge Mr. Ramsey just days after the assault."

Ramsey is due back in court July 9, prosecutors said. He faces a minimum of 84 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections.