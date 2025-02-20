Chicago man locked up for decades freed after judge vacates 1996 murder conviction

A Chicago man who served nearly 30 years in prison was released on Thursday after having his conviction in a 1996 murder vacated.

What we know:

Robert Johnson’s convictions for first-degree murder, armed robbery and home invasion were vacated on Feb. 19 by Judge Joanne Rosado.

The judge also ordered a new trial based on Johnson’s innocence, according to a release from the Exoneration Project. Two attorneys with The Exoneration Project are representing Johnson.

Johnson was arrested at 16 in connection with the 1996 murder of Eddie Binion. He has spent the last 29 years fighting his conviction.

During the trial, no physical evidence or eyewitnesses tied Johnson to the crime, according to the Exoneration Project.

The victim’s girlfriend and sister both testified that Johnson was not one of the perpetrators. However, he was convicted based on testimony from a juvenile co-defendant who received a plea deal in exchange for false testimony.

That co-defendant has since identified the true perpetrator and alleged that police forced him to falsely implicate Johnson.

Johnson’s legal team presented the recantation, along with testimony from another co-defendant who corroborated the juvenile’s claims.

After hearing the testimony, Rosado deemed the witnesses credible and granted Johnson post-conviction relief.

Robert Johnson

What's next:

Johnson had a detention hearing on Thursday morning before he was released in the evening.

Details on the new trial haven't been released.