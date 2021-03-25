Chicago man gets 10 years for drug-induced homicide charge in overdose of Batavia man

A Chicago man was sentenced to 10 years in prison for selling heroin to a Batavia man who fatally overdosed in 2018.

Alejandro Junco, 30, pleaded guilty to a drug-related homicide charge in the death of 20-year-old Daniel Mate, according to a statement from the Kane County state’s attorney’s office.

On May 23, 2018, Batavia police found Mate dead in his home after he overdosed on heroin and fentanyl, the state’s attorney’s office said.

After an investigation, detectives found that Mate had gone to Junco’s home in the 9100 block of South Wabash Avenue in Chicago and purchased heroin, prosecutors said.

Junco must serve at least 75% of his sentence and will get credit for the 609 days spent in the Kane County Jail, prosecutors said.

"Heroin is a dangerous and deadly drug that continues to ravage communities across the country, including here in Kane County," Assistant State’s Attorney William Engerman said in the statement. "Anyone who sells deadly drugs should be prepared to face serious consequences for their illegal actions."