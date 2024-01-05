Chicago man gets 5.5 years in prison for $2.9M COVID-relief fraud scheme

A Chicago man will spend five and a half years behind bars for his role in a $2.9 million COVID-19 relief fraud scheme.

Quamdeen Amuwo, 41, was convicted in June of 2023 on 12 wire fraud counts. He received his sentence this week, according to the U.S. State's Attorney.

From April to November 2020, prosecutors say Amuwo took part in a scheme to defraud the Small Business Administration’s Economic Injury Disaster Loan program.

Prosecutors say he submitted several applications for loans that contained false information on businesses that he and others purportedly owned.

Amuwo provided false information on employees, owners, revenues, costs, business registration forms, and more.

The scheme "caused the SBA to disburse at least $2.9 million in EIDL loans and grants into bank accounts that (Amuwo) and others controlled. He used the money to make cash withdrawals, transfers, and purchases for his personal benefit," the U.S. Attorney's Office said in a statement.

In addition to Amuwo's prison sentence, the judge also ordered him to pay more than $2.9 million in restitution.

Anyone with more information on attempted fraud involving COVID-19 can call the National Center for Disaster Fraud at 866-720-5721 or file a complaint online here.