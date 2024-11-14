Chicago man, Iowa woman arrested after meth discovered during I-80 traffic stop
GRUNDY COUNTY, Ill. - The Illinois State Police arrested two people after finding more than 1,800 grams of methamphetamine during a traffic stop on Interstate 80 in Grundy County.
According to police, the stop occurred around 1:23 p.m. on Wednesday when a state trooper pulled over a Chevrolet Camaro heading westbound on I-80.
During the stop, the trooper reportedly noticed several signs of possible criminal activity, which led to a search of the vehicle. Officers then discovered about 1,811 grams of suspected methamphetamine.
Two people were arrested: 39-year-old Tamiko Kearney from Marion, Iowa, and 35-year-old Jonathan Carter from Chicago. They each face a charge of possession of methamphetamine in excess of 900 grams, a Class X felony.
Both were taken to the Grundy County Jail, where they are awaiting a pre-trial release hearing.
Jonathan Q. Carter and Tamiko L. Kearney | ISP