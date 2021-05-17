Chicago man killed in fatal rollover crash in Arlington Heights

A Chicago man is dead after a single-vehicle accident in suburban Arlington Heights.

Officers and fire personnel responded to the crash about 1 a.m. in the 600 block of South Reuter, according to Arlington Heights police.

A preliminary investigation determined that a black 2021 Toyota 4Runner was traveling at a high-rate of speed on northbound Wilke Road from Algonquin Road, police say.

The vehicle left the roadway, and struck a utility pole before tumbling end-over-end and landing in a backyard. The driver, a 29-year-old Chicago man, was transported to Lutheran General Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

A 33-year-old passenger was transported and released from Northwest Community Hospital.

Police say speed was a factor in the crash and impairment was also suspected.

Northbound Wilke Road at Central is closed to just past Kirchoff Road. Westbound Kirchoff at Dwyer is also closed as authorities continue to investigate, police said.

An autopsy will be conducted by the Cook County Medical Examiner’s office on Tuesday.