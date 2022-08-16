Chicago man killed in wrong-way crash in Wadsworth

A Chicago man died and another driver was injured in a wrong-way crash on Route 41 Monday night in Wadsworth.

Preliminary investigation revealed a Chevrolet Malibu was traveling southbound on U.S. Route 41 in the wrong lane around 11 p.m. when it struck a Mack truck driving in the northbound lane north of Wadsworth Road, according to the Lake County Sheriff's Office.

The sole occupant of the Malibu, a 26-year-old man from Chicago, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the truck, a 48-year-old man from Grayslake, was taken to Advocate Condell Medical Center to be treated for minor injuries, officials said.

Authorities said it is unclear why the Malibu was driving into oncoming traffic. The Lake County Coroner's Office is investigating whether impairment was a factor in the crash.