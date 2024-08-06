Chicago man charged in attack with 'hatchet-like' weapon at McDonald's

article

A man was charged with violently attacking three people inside a McDonald's on Chicago's Southwest Side after demanding free food Sunday morning.

Jermaine Allen, 24, allegedly demanded free food from the cashier around 8:30 a.m. at the restaurant located at 7832 S. Western Ave., according to police. He then stabbed and seriously wounded an 18-year-old man and two 45-year-old women with a "hatchet-like" weapon, police said.

The 18-year-old victim and one of the women were transported to Advocate Christ Medical Center while the other was transported to Holy Cross Hospital.

Allen was arrested around 1:15 p.m. Sunday in the same block as where the attack took place. He was charged with three counts of first-degree attempted murder, three counts of aggravated battery/use of a deadly weapon and three counts of aggravated battery causing great bodily harm, all felonies.

Allen, of Chicago, has a detention hearing scheduled for Tuesday.

The video below is from a previous report on the attack.