3 people attacked with 'hatchet-like' weapon in SW Side business

A male offender violently attacked three people inside a business on Chicago's Southwest Side after demanding free food Sunday morning.

The incident unfolded around 8:29 a.m. at a business located in the 7800 block of South Western Avenue.

According to Chicago police, the offender entered the establishment and demanded free food from the cashier. When they refused, the offender used a "hatchet-like object" to attack the employee and two others.

An 18-year-old male was transported to Christ Hospital in good condition. Two women, both 45 years old, were also injured. One was taken to Christ Hospital in serious condition, while the other was transported to Holy Cross Hospital in good condition.

The offender fled the scene. No arrests have been made at this time. Area One detectives are investigating the incident.