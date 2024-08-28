Man punched CTA passenger and stole his glasses at gunpoint, Chicago police say

The Brief Chicago police searching for man in CTA robbery Suspect allegedly attacked and stole passenger's eyeglasses Authorities urge anyone with information to come forward



Chicago police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who allegedly attacked a CTA passenger and stole his eyeglasses during an armed robbery early Wednesday morning.

The incident happened around 4 a.m. at the Red Line station located in the 100 block of West 35th Street. The suspect approached the victim, punched him in the face, and knocked his eyeglasses to the ground. The suspect then pulled out a handgun and took the glasses before leaving the scene.

The robber is described as a Black man between 30 and 40 years old, standing between 5-foot-9 and 6-feet tall, and weighing 160 to 180 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black durag, black t-shirt, and black pants with yellow logos.

These images of the suspect were captured on CTA security cameras | CPD

The Chicago Police Department is urging anyone with information to contact them at 312-745-4447. Anonymous tips can be submitted online at CPDTIP.com.