Chicago man punched ex’s boyfriend, led police on high-speed chase: prosecutors

The Brief Ulises Mejia, 26, of Chicago is being held without bond after allegedly punching a man and leading Oak Brook police on a high-speed chase that ended in a crash. Mejia faces two felony counts of aggravated fleeing and eluding, a misdemeanor battery charge, and several traffic offenses, including reckless driving and leaving the scene of an accident. Prosecutors say Mejia assaulted his ex-partner’s new boyfriend outside an Old Navy before fleeing; he’s due back in court Nov. 24.



A Chicago man accused of punching another man and leading police on a high-speed chase will remain in custody until his next court appearance, prosecutors said.

What we know:

Ulises Mejia, 26, appeared in court Thursday morning on multiple charges, including two counts of aggravated fleeing and eluding, a Class 4 felony; one count of misdemeanor battery; and several misdemeanor and petty traffic offenses, such as reckless driving and leaving the scene of an accident involving property damage.

A judge granted the state's request to deny pretrial release.

Pictured is Ulises Mejia, 26. (DuPage County State's Attorney )

According to the DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office, Oak Brook police responded around 7:14 p.m. Wednesday to a report of a battery in progress in the 1100 block of West 22nd Street. When an officer arrived, he activated his emergency lights and came "face to face" with a Chrysler 300 driven by Mejia.

Prosecutors said Mejia drove around the squad car and sped away, running a red light and driving on the wrong side of the road to turn onto 22nd Street. Moments later, he allegedly crashed head-on into two vehicles at Illinois Route 83 and 16th Street before making a wide turn into oncoming lanes.

Mejia fled the scene on foot but was arrested shortly after at a nearby restaurant, authorities said.

An investigation revealed that prior to the incident, Mejia had been waiting outside an Old Navy store where the mother of his children works.

When her new boyfriend arrived to pick her up, Mejia allegedly approached him and punched him in the face, prosecutors said.

What they're saying:

"It is alleged that with a complete disregard for public safety and in an attempt to flee authorities after punching a man in the face, Mr. Mejia led police officers on a high-speed chase," DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said. "The holiday season will soon be upon us, and I want to remind everyone that in DuPage County, we will not tolerate this type of behavior that puts countless innocent motorists at risk. We are all very thankful that no one was injured as a result of Mr. Mejia’s alleged actions…"

What's next:

Mejia is scheduled to return to court Nov. 24. He will remain held without bond until then.