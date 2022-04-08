Man, 61, reported missing from Canaryville since January

article

Police are asking for the public's help in locating a man who was reported missing from the Canaryville neighborhood on the South Side.

Jin Lew, 61, was last seen on Jan. 6 in the 600 block of West 47th Places, according to a CPD missing person alert.

Lew is 5-foot-7, 140 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. He may be in need of medical attention.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Area One detectives at (312) 747-8380.

