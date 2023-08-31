Chicago man robbed at least 5 people in 24 hours in West Rogers Park

article

A Chicago man is accused of robbing at least five people in 24 hours in West Rogers Park.

Safaeldin Daheya, 22, of Albany Park, has been charged with four felony counts of armed robbery with a firearm, one felony count of armed habitual criminal, one felony count of aggravated possession of a stolen motor vehicle, one felony count of aggravated fleeing, one felony count of manufacturing or delivering 1<15 grams of cocaine and one misdemeanor count of resisting or obstructing a peace officer.

Daheya is accused of committing the following robberies:

August 29 at 11:23 p.m. – 6200 block of North Talman; 23-year-old male victim

August 29 at 11:49 p.m. – 6300 block of North Rockwell; 19-year-old male victim

August 29 at 11:55 p.m. – 6300 block of North California; 44-year-old male victim

August 30 at 12:05 a.m. – 6300 block of North Campbell; 37-year-old male victim

August 30 at 11:09 p.m. – 6400 block of North Washtenaw; 23-year-old male victim

When Daheya was arrested Wednesday, he was found to be in possession of a stolen vehicle and a firearm.

No additional information was made available by police.