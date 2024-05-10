Chicago man used dangerous weapon to rob U.S. Postal Service employee: prosecutors
CHICAGO - A Chicago man indicted for allegedly robbing a U.S. Postal Service employee faces a maximum sentence of 25 years in prison.
Richard Thompson, 52, allegedly took an arrow key from the employee on Nov. 10, 2023. During the incident, federal prosecutors said he used a dangerous weapon, putting the employee's life in jeopardy.
Thompson pleaded not guilty during his arraignment on Thursday and remains detained in federal custody.
A status hearing is scheduled for June 14, 2024.