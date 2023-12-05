Chicago man arrested after robbing, carjacking multiple people in broad daylight

article

A Chicago man was arrested Monday morning after carjacking and robbing multiple people on the city's West Side.

Lennie Myles, 19, is charged with one felony count of attempted first-degree murder, two felony counts of aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm, one felony count of armed robbery with a firearm, one felony count of attempted aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm and one misdemeanor count of resisting or obstructing a peace officer.

According to police, Myles allegedly robbed and carjacked multiple people during a Monday morning spree in the city's Austin neighborhood.

At about 7:30 a.m., Myles allegedly carjacked a 30-year-old man in the 5100 block of West Ferdinand. Immediately after, police say Myles then robbed a 16-year-old boy at gunpoint in the 5100 block of West Kinzie.

Less than an hour later, around 8:20 a.m., Myles allegedly carjacked a 40-year-old woman in the 5200 block of West Ohio.

Then, at about 10:20 a.m., Myles allegedly threatened and attempted to take a vehicle at gunpoint from a 62-year-old man in the 500 block of North Leamington.

He was arrested by police minutes after his last alleged crime.

No additional information was made available by police.