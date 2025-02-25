Chicago man arrested for robbing man at gunpoint last month: police
CHICAGO - A Chicago man was arrested this week after allegedly robbing another man at gunpoint in South Chicago last month.
Jaylin Williams, 19, faces one felony count of armed robbery with a firearm.
What we know:
The charge stems from an incident that occurred on Jan. 17 in the 8300 block of South Exchange, when Williams allegedly robbed a 28-year-old man at gunpoint.
Police arrested Williams on Monday in the 2900 block of East 83rd Street and charged him accordingly.
What's next:
Williams' detention hearing is scheduled for Wednesday.
The Source: Information from this article was provided by the Chicago Police Department.