Chicago man arrested for robbing man at gunpoint last month: police

article

The Brief A 19-year-old Chicago man was arrested for allegedly robbing a man at gunpoint in South Chicago last month. The armed robbery took place on Jan. 17 in the 8300 block of South Exchange, targeting a 28-year-old victim. Jaylin Williams was arrested Monday and is scheduled for a detention hearing on Wednesday.



A Chicago man was arrested this week after allegedly robbing another man at gunpoint in South Chicago last month.

Jaylin Williams, 19, faces one felony count of armed robbery with a firearm.

What we know:

The charge stems from an incident that occurred on Jan. 17 in the 8300 block of South Exchange, when Williams allegedly robbed a 28-year-old man at gunpoint.

Police arrested Williams on Monday in the 2900 block of East 83rd Street and charged him accordingly.

What's next:

Williams' detention hearing is scheduled for Wednesday.