Chicago man robs teen at gunpoint on CTA train in Evanston: police

article

A Chicago man is accused of robbing a teen at gunpoint on a CTA train last week.

At about 10:30 p.m. on Dec. 15, an Evanston police officer was on patrol in the 800 block of Chicago Avenue when a 17-year-old boy and his father contacted the officer to report an armed robbery.

According to Evanston police, the teen was southbound on a CTA Train from Davis Street shortly after 9:30 p.m.

A person sitting across from the teen on the train produced a handgun and told the victim, "give me what you got."

The teen boy gave the offender his fanny pack and cell phone. The offender took the items and exited the train at the South Boulevard CTA Station.

The teen was not injured.

While investigating, Evanston detectives recovered images of the offender while he was in a CTA station, and the images were shared with the Evanston Police Department, including the Patrol Division.

At about 9:10 a.m. on Dec. 18, patrol officers were in the area of the 800 block of Church Street when they observed a person matching the images of the offender in the robbery investigation.

The person was wearing the same clothes as he was in the images.

The officers made contact with the subject, who was identified as 58-year-old Darryl Walton of Chicago.

Walton had an active arrest warrant from the Chicago Police Department and was placed under arrest for the warrant and robbery investigation.

Officers also located a firearm in Walton's inner coat pocket, police said.

The firearm was a loaded black Walther PK380, police said.

Walton was also identified by the victim as the offender in the robbery.

He was subsequently charged with one felony count of armed robbery and one felony count of armed habitual criminal.

Walton is being held without bond.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 10.