Chicago man sentenced to 40 years in prison for sex trafficking several children

A Chicago man has been sentenced to 40 years in prison for recruiting several children to engage in sex acts for money.

Lennie Perry, 49, was convicted in 2021 on seven counts of sex trafficking, according to a statement from the U.S. Attorney's Office. Six of Perry's seven victims testified at his trial.

According to evidence presented at the trial, prosecutors said Perry trafficked seven minors under the age of 18.

One victim was under 14-years-old when Perry caused her to engage in a commercial sex act, prosecutors said.

Perry would use websites, such as Backpage and Facebook, to advertise commercial sex acts and recruit young victims to work for him.

He also required each of the victims to have sex with him before he would traffic them to others, prosecutors said.

Perry arranged for the victims to meet individuals for commercial sex acts in hotels or the individuals' homes in Illinois, Minnesota and Mississippi.

In addition to the prison term, U.S. District Judge Edmond E. Chang on Wednesday ordered Perry to pay $523,600 in restitution to his victims.

If you believe you are a victim of sexual exploitation, you are encouraged to contact the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children by calling 1-800-843-5678 or logging on to www.cybertipline.com.