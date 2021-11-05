Chicago man convicted of sex trafficking several children

A Chicago man was convicted by a federal jury Thursday on sex trafficking charges for recruiting several children to engage in sex acts for money.

Lennie Perry, 47, was convicted on seven counts of sex trafficking.

According to evidence presented at the trial, prosecutors said Perry trafficked seven minors under the age of 18.

One victim was under 14-years-old when Perry caused her to engage in a commercial sex act, prosecutors said.

Perry would use websites, such as Backpage and Facebook, to advertise commercial sex acts and recruit young victims to work for him.

He also required each of the victims to have sex with him before he would traffic them to others, prosecutors said.

Perry arranged for the victims to meet individuals for commercial sex acts in hotels or the individuals' homes in Illinois, Minnesota and Mississippi.

Six of the seven victims testified at trial.

The conviction carries a mandatory sentence of 15 year in federal prison and a maximum sentence of life in prison.

