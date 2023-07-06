Chicago man sentenced to 15 years for child porn conviction

A convicted sex offender from Chicago pleaded guilty to possessing child porn Wednesday and was sentenced to 15 years in prison.

Jason Jeffries, 41, was arrested by investigators with the Cook Count Sheriff’s Police Internet Crimes Against Children Unit last October after they determined he downloaded and saved several videos that "contained sexually explicit material involving children under the age of 13."

Jeffries was already on parole for a 2017 child porn conviction and was a registered sex offender. He had also been convicted of aggravated sexual abuse of a minor in 2001 in Will County, officials said.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

Jeffries pleaded guilty to one count of possession of child pornography with a prior conviction.

He was sentenced to serve 15 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections followed by three years of mandatory supervised release.